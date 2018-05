Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns

After several months of bitter legal battles and political tussles first-term Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he is resigning as of June 1.

Greitens who was facing possible impeachment had been under investigation over allegations that he tried to dodge the state's campaign disclosure laws and and to blackmail a former lover.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, who was elected separately, will succeed Greitens.

