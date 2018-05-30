Russian Journalist Said To Be Killed Shows Up At News Conference Very Much Alive

Enlarge this image toggle caption Screenshot by NPR/Громадське Телебачення YouTube Screenshot by NPR/Громадське Телебачення YouTube

The Russian journalist who was said to have been killed yesterday in Kiev, Ukraine, turned up very much alive at a news conference today.

In a wild turn of events captured on video, Arkady Babchenko was introduced to applause and gasps from the reporters in attendance.

Громадське Телебачення YouTube

"I'm still alive," Babchenko said, apologizing to friends and family who believed that he was dead, The Associated Press reports.

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service, Vasily Gritsak, said his agency had faked Babchenko's death in order to set up a sting operation to catch those who were trying to kill him, according to the AP:

"Before ushering Babchenko into the room, Gritsak said investigators had identified a Ukrainian citizen who had been recruited and paid $40,000 by the Russian security service to organize and carry out the killing. The unidentified Ukrainian man in turn hired an acquaintance who had fought in the separatist war in eastern Ukraine as the gunman."

Yesterday, Kiev police told reporters that Babchenko had been shot multiple times in the back and had died from his injuries. His wife was said to have found him bleeding from his wounds.