Seminary Votes To Fire Paige Patterson After Ousting Him As President

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Bazemore/AP John Bazemore/AP

The board of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary has voted to fire its longtime president, Paige Patterson, who was ousted from the top post last week amid controversy over past counsel he had given women concerning marital abuse and rape.

The Fort Worth-based seminary's board voted a week ago to replace Patterson as president, appointing him instead "president emeritus with compensation."

In a statement on Wednesday, however, the board said it had received "new information" regarding the handling of an allegation of sexual abuse against a student during Patterson's previous tenure as president of the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.

"Deeming the information demanded immediate action and could not be deferred to a regular meeting of the Board, based on the details presented, the Executive Committee unanimously resolved to terminate Dr. Paige Patterson, effective immediately, removing all the benefits, rights and privileges provided by the May 22-23 board meeting, including the title of President Emeritus, the invitation to reside at the Baptist Heritage Center as theologian-in-residence and ongoing compensation," the statement said.

"Further, the Seminary stands against all forms of abuse and grieves for individuals wounded by abuse. Today, [interim President] Dr. [Jeffrey] Bingham made it clear that SWBTS denounces all abusive behavior, any behavior that enables abuse, any failure to protect the abused and any failure to safeguard those who are vulnerable to abuse," the statement said.

Bingham also called on the seminary's community "to join the Body of Christ in praying for healing for all individuals affected by abuse," it said.

As we reported last week: