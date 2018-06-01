After Months Of Talks, Italy Has A New Coalition Government

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League have persuaded the country's president to allow them to form a new government – a populist coalition that is already making waves with the European Union.

The coalition will be headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a popular but untested political figure who was rejected by President Sergio Mattarella just days ago.

In a last-minute shuffle of cabinet posts aimed at appeasing Mattarella, Conte remained but an 81-year-old euro-skeptic economist, Paolo Savona, was shunted from the economy minister's post to a European affairs position.

The anti-immigrant and anti-European Union League and the maverick 5-Star Movement rode a wave of popular discontent into office. They have both called for a referendum to determine if Italy should stay in the Eurozone.

Despite their agreement on key points in a broader populist agenda, the two parties found plenty of other disputes to hold up formation of a government.

As NPR's Colin Dwyer reported earlier this week, "Their program, forged from long and, at times, strained negotiations, also includes a mixture of lower taxes and higher spending that has unnerved some European economists wary of ballooning debt."

Meanwhile, investors have voted with their dollars. Fearing a Brexit-type referendum, Italian stocks have plummeted in recent days, shedding 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

According to NPR's Jim Zarroli, "Although the two parties say they are not considering a departure from the eurozone, the mere suggestion of such a move has scared investors. The country represents the third-largest economy in the eurozone and also has substantial debt, much of it held by foreign banks."

Even before it is official, the new government has already found itself at odds with the European Union.

