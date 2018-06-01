Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law

A judge in Iowa has placed a temporary injunction on Iowa's so-called heartbeat law, one of the most restrictive abortion measures in the United States. The controversial new law bans nearly all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy, and was slated to take effect July 1.

The law quickly drew a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa, who said the measure would make abortions illegal in cases where women might not have realized they're pregnant.

"Not only is this law blatantly unconstitutional — it's extremely harmful to women," Planned Parenthood said as it filed suit to block the law.

Katarina Sostaric of Iowa Public Radio reports that "the lawyers for the state agreed to the injunction" to postpone the law while the suit moves forward."

Sostaric adds via Twitter, "Court proceedings to decide the fate of the fetal heartbeat abortion law will take months, if not longer."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the legislation into law in early May, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The law provides some exceptions — as in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities or to save the mother's life.

When she signed the bill, Reynolds issued a statement that reads in part, "I believe that all innocent life is precious and sacred, and as governor, I pledged to do everything in my power to protect it. That is what I am doing today."

Rita Bettis, ACLU of Iowa legal director, has called the abortion measure "beyond extreme."

"With it, Iowa politicians have tried to ban virtually all abortions for women in our state," Bettis said earlier this month when the groups filed their lawsuit. "In the 45 years since Roe, no federal or state court has upheld such a dangerous law."