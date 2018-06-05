Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday in what police said appeared to be a suicide. She was 55.

An NYPD spokesperson told NPR that police received a call around 10:30 a.m. ET and that Spade was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the official cause of death.

The designer was behind Kate Spade & Company, a clothing, jewelry and accessory line.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.