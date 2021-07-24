The First Tokyo Olympics Medals For The U.S. Go To 2 Men's Swimmers

The first U.S. medals of the Olympics went to two swimmers in the men's 400 meter individual medley race.

27-year-old Chase Kalisz was nearly a full body length ahead of his closest competitor at the end of the race, with a time of 4:09.42. Kalisz pumped both fists and yelled, "Let's go!" as the small group of U.S. athletes and representatives cheered in the stands.

U.S. swimmer Jay Litherland took silver, 0.86 seconds behind him. Brendon Smith of Australia won bronze.

Kalisz, who is originally from Maryland, is the second-oldest swimmer to ever win the Olympic event.

This Olympics is the first one since 1972 where the U.S. did not win a medal on the first day they were awarded.

U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps has held the world record in this event for 13 years. His winning time, 4:03.84, is more than five and a half seconds faster than the time that won today's gold medal.

Minutes after Kalisz's win, U.S. swimmer Kieran Smith took bronze in the 400 meter freestyle. Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui, who had the slowest qualifying time of the finalists, pulled off a major upset and won the race.

The U.S. earned two more medals, in the women's 400 meter individual medley race. Emma Weyant won silver, and Hali Flickinger took bronze. After the race, Weyant hugged the winner, Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi.