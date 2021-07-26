Accessibility links
Japan Wins Second Gold Medal Of The Tokyo Olympics In Skateboarding : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics Momiji Nishiya, 13, becomes Japan's youngest gold medal winner and one of the youngest Olympic champions of all-time with her victory in the skateboarding street competition.
Japan Is Golden Again In Skateboarding At Tokyo Olympics

Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan celebrates during the Women's Street Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan celebrates during the Women's Street Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

TOKYO — Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya dazzled during the Olympic women's skateboarding street competition. She skated through a park of rails, ramps and stairs meant to mimic city street parks at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

When she finished, she became Japan's youngest-ever gold medal winner and one of the youngest Olympic champions of all time.

Nishiya's win also sealed Japan's domination of the street competition. It debuted at these Summer Olympics and organizers hope it infuses the global sports event with youthful energy. In fact, half of the women in the eight-skateboarder final were 16 or younger.

Brazil's Rayssa Leal, a few months younger than Nishiya took silver and another Japanese skateboarder Funa Nakayama won bronze. Nishiya's victory came the day after Japan's Yuto Horigome took the gold in the men's street competition.

The sport is one of several new games at the Olympics this year including surfing, three on three basketball and rock climbing.

