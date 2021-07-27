Accessibility links
USWNT Advances To Olympic Soccer Knockout Round After Draw Against Australia : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics The result today was enough for the U.S. team to secure the runners-up position in Group G, after losing their first game against Sweden and later defeating New Zealand.
U.S. Women's Soccer Team Advances To Knockout Round After Draw Against Australia

Australia's Sam Kerr and Julie Ertz of the U.S. battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Australia's Sam Kerr and Julie Ertz of the U.S. battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The U.S. women's soccer team is advancing to the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics soccer tournament after a nervy, 0-0 draw against Australia.

In what was an unusual sight for these Olympics, there were a small number of fans in the stadium for the game. About 1,000 schoolchildren had been given tickets.

The result today was enough for the U.S. team to secure the runners-up position in Group G, after losing their first game against Sweden and later defeating New Zealand.

They'll next play the winner of Group F (China, Brazil, Zambia or the Netherlands) on Friday.

The team entered the tournament unbeaten in 44 games, before losing that opening match to Sweden.

