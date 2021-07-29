Pandemic Protocols In Tokyo Have Given Us An Adorable New Olympic Tradition

Pandemic protocols have kept Olympic venues primarily fan-free, required extra precautions and testing for athletes and staff and prevented many loved ones from cheering their teams on in-person.

But one COVID concession may actually make for a beautiful new Olympic tradition.



Athletes on the podium are helping each other don their medals

In years past, dignitaries would place medals around each winner's neck on the podium.

This year, officials are presenting athletes with their medals on a tray, from which they can then theoretically put them on themselves. But with the flowers and the masks, it can be a lot to juggle.

So some Olympians are giving each other a hand, in what might just be the most pure example of teamwork at this year's Games.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.