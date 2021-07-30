Accessibility links
Novak Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' Dreams Are Crushed With Olympic Elimination : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics The Serbian star was beaten in the men's tennis semifinal by Germany's Alexander Zverev. It means he won't make history by winning all four major tournaments and Olympic gold in a single year.
NPR's coverage of the Olympics

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

What you need to know about this year's Summer Games

Novak Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' Dreams Are Crushed With Olympic Semifinal Elimination

Enlarge this image

Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks upset after he was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev during a semifinal match of the tennis competition on Friday at the Summer Olympics. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Seth Wenig/AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks upset after he was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev during a semifinal match of the tennis competition on Friday at the Summer Olympics.

Seth Wenig/AP

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was upset in the men's tennis semifinal by Germany's Alexander Zverev.

The loss means that Djokovic won't be able to complete a "golden slam" — winning all four major tournaments and an Olympic gold medal in a single year. Djokovic had won three majors already going into the Olympics.

Zverev, who is ranked fifth, cried after beating the top-ranked player in the world 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic will play for the bronze medal instead.

NPR's coverage of the Olympics

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

What you need to know about this year's Summer Games