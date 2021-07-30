Accessibility links
U.S. Women's Soccer Is Tied 2-2 In A Must-Win Olympic Game Against The Netherlands

U.S. players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against The Netherlands on Friday at the Summer Olympics in Yokohama, Japan.

U.S. players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against The Netherlands on Friday at the Summer Olympics in Yokohama, Japan.

TOKYO — The U.S. women's soccer team is tied 2-2 with The Netherlands in a must-win match at the Tokyo Olympics.

They're heading into 30 minutes of extra time. If at the end of that, the score is still tied, the game will go to a penalty kick shootout.

The U.S. would go home if they lose today. With a win, they'll advance to the semifinal.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema made a goal 18 minutes into the first half, but the U.S. team quickly answered.

Ten minutes later, U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis scored with a diving header, teed up by teammate Lynn Williams. Williams scored her own goal three minutes later.

In the second half, Miedema struck again with a goal 54 minutes in, to tie the score.

The team's start so far at the Games has been bumpy. In group play, they lost their first game against Sweden, beat New Zealand, and played Australia to a scoreless.

The U.S. is trying to become the first reigning Women's World Cup champion to ever take Olympic gold.

