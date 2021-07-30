See These Swimmers Share A Sweet Hug After South Africa Takes Gold And A World Record

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (2nd R) reacts with South Africa's Kaylene Corbett (R) and medalists Annie Lazor and Lilly King of Team USA after winning the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (2nd R) reacts with South Africa's Kaylene Corbett (R) and medalists Annie Lazor and Lilly King of Team USA after winning the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker stunned Olympic viewers with her historic win in the women's 200-meter breaststroke. But what happened next was equally sweet.
The 24-year-old claimed both a gold medal and a new world record Friday: She's the first woman to swim the event in under 2 minutes, 19 seconds, smashing a record set in 2013.
And by the looks of it, Schoenmaker also surprised herself. Broadcast cameras captured the moment she saw her results. Eyes wide, she lifts her arms above her head and screams excitedly before covering her face, visibly emotional.
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final on Friday. It's South Africa's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final on Friday. It's South Africa's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
That's when Team USA's Annie Lazor — who took home bronze — came over from the next lane to wrap Schoenmaker in a hug. They were soon joined by South Africa's Kaylene Corbett and American Lilly King, who set a blistering pace early in the event and finished in second place.
Their sweet embrace is warming hearts around the world and across the Internet. And fans really do have much to be excited about.
This is South Africa's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games, and the first time in 25 years that a female South African swimmer has won one.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is embraced by Lilly King and Annie Lazor of Team USA, and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa. Schoenmaker smashed a world record set in 2013.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is embraced by Lilly King and Annie Lazor of Team USA, and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa. Schoenmaker smashed a world record set in 2013.
