Caeleb Dressel Breaks His Own World Record In 100 Meter Butterfly At The Olympics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jae C. Hong/AP Jae C. Hong/AP

U.S. star swimmer Caeleb Dressel has beaten his own world record in the 100 meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old led for the entire two-lap sprint and clocked it in 49.45 seconds. After winning, he celebrated with his closest competitor, Kristof Milak from Hungary.