Simone Biles Withdraws From The Vault And Uneven Bars Finals At The Olympics

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in the uneven bars or vault individual finals on Sunday, after pulling out of the team and all-around finals to focus on her mental health.

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," USA Gymnastics said. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."