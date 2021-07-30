USA's Katie Ledecky Three-Peats And Wins Olympic Gold Again In 800 Meter Freestyle

TOKYO — American swimmer Katie Ledecky is once again the Olympic champion at the 800 meter freestyle.

She touched the wall first at 8:12.57, besting her Australian rival Ariarne Titmus who cruised to silver at 8:13.83. Italy's Simona Quadarella took the bronze. American Katie Grimes was fourth.

It was Ledecky's second individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics after her win in the 1,500 meter freestyle. She won silver behind Titmus in the 400 meter freestyle.

Ledecky won Olympic gold in the 800 meter freestyle in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.