Accessibility links
Katie Ledecky Wins Olympic Gold In 800 Meter Freestyle : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics American swimmer Katie Ledecky has won Olympic gold again in the 800 meter freestyle. She repeated her gold medal swim at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Olympics to win at the Tokyo Olympics.
NPR's coverage of the Olympics

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

What you need to know about this year's Summer Games

USA's Katie Ledecky Three-Peats And Wins Olympic Gold Again In 800 Meter Freestyle

Enlarge this image

Katie Ledecky of Team United States reacts after winning gold in the Women's 800m Freestyle at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday. Al Bello/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Al Bello/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky of Team United States reacts after winning gold in the Women's 800m Freestyle at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday.

Al Bello/Getty Images

TOKYO — American swimmer Katie Ledecky is once again the Olympic champion at the 800 meter freestyle.

She touched the wall first at 8:12.57, besting her Australian rival Ariarne Titmus who cruised to silver at 8:13.83. Italy's Simona Quadarella took the bronze. American Katie Grimes was fourth.

It was Ledecky's second individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics after her win in the 1,500 meter freestyle. She won silver behind Titmus in the 400 meter freestyle.

Ledecky won Olympic gold in the 800 meter freestyle in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

NPR's coverage of the Olympics

Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics

What you need to know about this year's Summer Games