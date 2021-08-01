Lamont Marcell Jacobs Wins The Men's 100 Meter, Inheriting The Crown From Usain Bolt

TOKYO — Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy has won the fastest track race at the Tokyo Olympics, the men's 100 meter.

The U.S.'s Fred Kerley, a 26-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, took silver. Canada's Andre de Grasse won bronze in the blazing fast race.

Legendary retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has owned this event, winning gold in the 2008 Beijing Games, the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.