U.S. Nabs Olympic Silver In The Greatest Men's 400 Meter Hurdles Race Ever : Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics The world record was absolutely smashed with the fastest field ever to run the men's 400 meter hurdles. Norway's Karsten Warhom took gold and the U.S.'s Rai Benjamin won bronze.
U.S. Nabs Olympic Silver In The Fastest Men's 400 Meter Hurdles Race Ever

Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Tuesday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP hide caption

Petr David Josek/AP

Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Tuesday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Petr David Josek/AP

TOKYO — We'll be talking about this race for years to come.

Two of the three fastest competitors ever in the event were on the starting line of the men's 400 meter hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics — and both beat the previous world record time by a wide margin.

Norway's Karsten Warholm took gold, breaking his own world record with a time of 45.94. He smashed it by almost three-quarters of a second.

Behind him was Rai Benjamin of the U.S., with a blazing fast 46.17.

