U.S. Golfer Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold, Completing U.S. Golden Sweep

TOKYO — American Nelly Korda finished with a one-shot victory in the Olympic women's golf competition battling both the rain and her opponents in the final round. With the win, the United States swept the gold medals in golf.

Korda, 23, continued her sparkling season after winning her first major, the Women's PGA Championship in June, as well as two other tournaments, and then snagging the world number one ranking. Now she can add an Olympic gold medal to her collection of firsts this year.

"I've had a pretty good stretch of events, but that doesn't mean necessarily that you're going to play well," she said. "You kind of try to put the expectations to the side and just go out, have a nice fresh week, and enjoy the Olympic experience."

Her 17 under par was one shot better than Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand who finished at 16 under and had a playoff for the silver. Inami bested her to grab silver and Ko took bronze.

Korda and the rest of the field had to wait out a rain delay of about an hour and also battle through Japan's heat and humidity at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Nelly wasn't the only Korda to celebrate on Saturday. Her 28-year-old sister, Jessica, shot a 64 for the low score of the final round, and finished tied for 15th. After Nelly's winning putt, Jessica rushed out to the 18th green to give her a big celebratory hug.

The last time a U.S. woman won a gold medal in golf was in 1900 when Margaret Abbott won at the Paris Olympics.

Nelly Korda joins fellow American Xander Schauffele who won the gold in the men's competition last Sunday.