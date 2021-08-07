U.S. Women's Basketball Wins Olympic Gold For The 7th Straight Time

TOKYO — The U.S. women's basketball team was simply golden in the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. trounced host Japan 90-75 to win the gold medal and continue a string of unparalleled titles and victories at the Olympics.

The U.S. has not lost at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games in 1992 — a remarkable stretch of 55 straight wins. This victory landed the U.S. its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal.

"Seven in a row, I mean that's just amazing. That just goes to show everything USA basketball's about," said Brittney Griner.

Led by veterans Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who each claimed their fifth gold medals (the first basketball players to do so), the team's players are a who's-who of WNBA stars including Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles.

"What can you say? It's 20 years of sacrifice, of putting everything aside and just wanting to win," said Taurasi. "It's never easy playing on this team (with) the pressure, but this group found a way to win and I'm just happy this group got to enjoy it."

Japan was outmatched, outsized and never really challenged the U.S. in the title game. Maki Takada led the Japanese team with 17 points. Nako Motohashi came off the bench to score 16. The silver medal was the best Olympic finish for Japan in women's basketball.

Griner led all scorers with 30 points (an Olympic record in a gold medal game). Wilson knocked in 19. Stewart finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.