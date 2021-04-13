Watch Live: Chauvin Defense Expected To Start Presenting At Murder Trial

Accessibility links
Derek Chauvin Trial Updates: Defense To Start Presenting Case : Live Updates: Trial Over George Floyd's Killing Medical experts called by the prosecution have stated that low oxygen levels, caused by the police restraint, were the primary cause of George Floyd's death.

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

The defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to start presenting its case on Tuesday over the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year. Medical experts called by the prosecution have stated that low oxygen levels, caused by the restraint, were the primary cause of his death. Chauvin's defense lawyer, however, has focused his questioning on whether Floyd's heart condition and drugs in his system also played a role.

On Monday, George Floyd's younger brother took the stand to offer testimony on his memories of his brother.

Philonise Floyd described his brother as "a leader in our household," who was close to his family and loved playing basketball and football.

"He just was like a person everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better," he said.

NPR's Merrit Kennedy contributed to this report.

