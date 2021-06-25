Derek Chauvin Gives Brief, Cryptic Statement During Sentencing Hearing

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Court TV via AP Pool/Court TV via AP

Derek Chauvin, wearing a gray suit and tie, spoke briefly in court Friday ahead of his sentencing for George Floyd's murder last year.

Chauvin said he could not give a full formal statement due to some "additional legal matters at hand," possibly a reference to pending federal criminal charges he is also facing in Floyd's death.

"Very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said, turning to where some of Floyd's relatives were seated in the courtroom.

He added, cryptically, there would be additional details about the case that Floyd's family may want to hear — without explaining what he meant.

"There's gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," Chauvin said.