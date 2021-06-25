Accessibility links
Chauvin Gives Brief, Cryptic Statement During Sentencing For Floyd Murder : Live Updates: Trial Over George Floyd's Killing The former Minneapolis police officer gave his condolences to George Floyd's family. He also said, without explanation, there would be "some other information in the future that would be of interest."

Live Updates: Trial Over George Floyd's Killing

The latest from the sentencing of convicted murderer Derek Chauvin

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Derek Chauvin Gives Brief, Cryptic Statement During Sentencing Hearing

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court Friday as Judge Peter Cahill presides over his sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Pool/Court TV via AP hide caption

Pool/Court TV via AP

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court Friday as Judge Peter Cahill presides over his sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

Pool/Court TV via AP

Derek Chauvin, wearing a gray suit and tie, spoke briefly in court Friday ahead of his sentencing for George Floyd's murder last year.

Chauvin said he could not give a full formal statement due to some "additional legal matters at hand," possibly a reference to pending federal criminal charges he is also facing in Floyd's death.

"Very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said, turning to where some of Floyd's relatives were seated in the courtroom.

He added, cryptically, there would be additional details about the case that Floyd's family may want to hear — without explaining what he meant.

"There's gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," Chauvin said.

