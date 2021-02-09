Listen Live: Senate Holds Historic 2nd Trump Impeachment Trial

Accessibility links
Audio Livestream: Listen To Trump Impeachment Trial : House Impeachment Vote: Live Updates The trial of the former president begins on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. Listen to NPR's special coverage of the proceedings.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection"
Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other impeachment managers deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25. Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other impeachment managers deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25.

Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday is beginning the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

Listen to special coverage of the proceedings at the audio link above beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense is that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that he should not be tried because he's no longer in office.

Watch the proceedings below and follow our liveblog on the trial here.

