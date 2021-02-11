Accessibility links
Audio Livestream: Listen To Trump Impeachment Trial : Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates The trial of the former president continues with a second day of arguments by the prosecution on Thursday. Listen to NPR's special coverage of the proceedings.

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

The Senate weighs whether the former president incited insurrection
NPR logo

Listen to special coverage of the trial

Listen Live: Day 3 Of Trump Impeachment Trial

Listen Live: Day 3 Of Trump Impeachment Trial

Listen to special coverage of the trial

Enlarge this image

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other impeachment managers deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25. Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other impeachment managers deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25.

Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Updated on Thursday at 11:56 a.m. ET

House impeachment managers begin their second day of arguments Thursday, before the Senate floor turns over to the defense for former President Donald Trump.

The Senate began Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

Listen to live special coverage of the proceedings at the audio link above.

Graphic Video, Rambling Defense: Takeaways From Senate Impeachment Day 1

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Graphic Video, Rambling Defense: Takeaways From Senate Impeachment Day 1

Impeachment Managers To Present New Video Footage In Opening Presentation

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Impeachment Managers To Present New Video Footage In Opening Presentation

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense is that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that he should not be tried because he's no longer in office.

Watch the trial below and follow our liveblog here.

This story originally published on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

The Senate weighs whether the former president incited insurrection