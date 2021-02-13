Accessibility links
How Senators Voted In Impeachment Trial Verdict : Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates Democrats did not gain enough Republican support to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, but seven GOP senators did break with their own party. See the vote breakdown.

Trump Impeachment Trial Verdict: How Senators Voted

Trump Impeachment Trial Verdict: How Senators Voted

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney arrives at the Capitol for the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney arrives at the Capitol for the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial ended Saturday with his acquittal by senators, who were acting as jurors in the proceeding.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump, but support from 67 senators — or two-thirds of the chamber — would have been required for a conviction.

The Republicans in favor of conviction were: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Senate Acquits Trump In Impeachment Trial — Again

Trump faced a single impeachment charge, incitement of an insurrection, for his role in urging a mob to attack the Capitol complex on Jan. 6.

The trial ended in just five days, with both sides choosing not to use the full time allotted by the agreed-upon trial rules. The trial briefly appeared headed toward introducing witnesses on Saturday, before an agreement between the defense and House managers avoided prolonging the process.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month a week after the insurrection, and just days before he left the White House.

See the vote tally from Saturday below.

