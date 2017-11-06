Accessibility links

World Cafe Nashville: Cale Tyson : World Cafe Talking what it's like to be a working musician in the Music City, why he felt the need to adopt an "American Cowboy" persona for a certain audience and more.
Set List

  • "Staying Kind"
  • "Somebody Save Me"
  • "Traveling Man"

Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, Cale Tyson felt no love for his parents' taste in country — he was more of a screamo kind of a kid. His 14-year-old self was, as he puts, certain that there was "was no way in hell I will ever like, or play, country music."

In the end, Cale not only came around to his parents' tastes, he ended up moving to Nashville and making a couple honky tonk records. Those have been followed by his latest release, a straight-up country-soul offering he's named Careless Soul.

We'll talk about what it's like to be a working musician in Nashville, plus the "American cowboy" persona Cale felt he had to adopt to promote his record overseas, and that moment where you think you're writing a song about your friend's relationship woes, but realize – whoops – you're singing about yourself.

We recorded this session with Cale at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, during AmericanaFest. Cale Tyson started us off with the first song on Careless Soul.

