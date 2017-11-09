Accessibility links

Chris Forsyth On World Cafe : World Cafe A live performance from the formidable guitarist and his Solar Motel Band.
Rich McKie

Set List

  • "Dreaming In The Non-Dream"

After many albums over the last two decades with many and varied lineups — the band Peeseye, solo, in duo, amongst many other configurations — Chris Forsyth has settled down some, playing and releasing with The Solar Motel Band for a few albums now. That includes his latest, from this year, Dreaming In The Non-Dream.

For this session, recorded during a WXPN Free At Noon Concert at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, Pa., Forsyth brought his three-piece band, with Matt Stein on bass and Ryan Jewell on drums. Hear the interview and performance in the player above.

