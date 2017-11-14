Accessibility links

Los Colognes On World Cafe : World Cafe A Nashville band with an exotic European sound plays from its new album, The Wave.
Latin Roots: Los Colognes

Los Colognes On World Cafe

Los Colognes On World Cafe

Latin Roots: Los Colognes

Set List

  • "Flying Apart"
  • "The White Whale"

Los Colognes sound like they hail from some exotic European locale, but actually, they're from Nashville — where they relocated 7 1/2 years ago from Chicago. They fit well into the psychedelic jam band world, and recently released a third album, The Wave. Like the title, the whole record is filled with many water images and references.

The band kicks off the session with a performance of the song "Flying Apart." That and more can be heard in the player above.

Episode Playlist

