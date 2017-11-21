Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jo Lopez Photography/Courtesy of the artist Jo Lopez Photography/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Soulfire"

"I'm Coming Back"

"I Am A Patriot"

You may have seen him standing on stage, signature headscarf resting low just above the eyebrows, sharing a microphone with The Boss as a member of The E Street Band; or portraying Silvio Dante on The Sopranos; or Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano in Lillyhammer.

With Soulfire, his first album in 18 years as Little Steven, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Van Zandt is back. We spoke to him about that new rock- and soul-influenced album, his early days in Asbury Park with The Boss and Southside Johnny and why he decided to be a DJ on his weekly syndicated show, Little Steven's Underground Garage.