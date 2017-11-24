Accessibility links

Live On World Cafe: Our Favorite Performances Of 2017
Live On World Cafe: Our Favorite Performances of 2017

Ryan Adams performs live at the World Cafe 25th anniversary concert in Philadelphia. Joe Del Tufo/WXPN hide caption

Joe Del Tufo/WXPN

Ryan Adams performs live at the World Cafe 25th anniversary concert in Philadelphia.

Joe Del Tufo/WXPN

Over the past year, we've had some unbelievable artists walk through our studio doors and melt our musical minds. Laura Marling nailed a live vocal performance so perfect you might swear you're hearing a studio mix she'd worked on for weeks rather than a live one-off. David Crosby rearranged CSNY harmonies for a young band of Brooklyn's brightest on the Joni-Mitchell-penned tune "Woodstock." Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit rocked. Tash Sultana shredded. Blondie soared. Ryan Adams wailed. Rhiannon Giddens moved us. And Father John Misty delivered a live rendition of "Pure Comedy" that, dare I say it, is even more powerful than the album version.

As we near the end of 2017, we've assembled two full hours of World Cafe moments from the past year that made us go "whoa." Listen (and also go "whoa") in the player above.

