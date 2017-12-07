Latin Roots: Combo Chimbita

Set List "Congo"

"Dame Tu Mano"

In this session, you've got front-row seats to a mini concert by Combo Chimbita, who absolutely lit up the World Cafe with what they call "tropical futurism." What does that mean? You're about to hear it in action. But, just so you know what you're in for, Combo Chimbita uses cumbia as a building block but they get psychedelic, trippy and downright freaky, with an inventive combination of rhythms and sounds from Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Combo Chimbita is a quartet of first-generation New Yorkers whose backgrounds are Colombian and who grew up loving heavy metal, psychedelic funk and soul. Their debut release is a futuristic concept album called Abya Yala. It came out this summer and they treated us to two live songs from it – let's dig in, starting with "Congo."