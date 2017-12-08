Weekend LISTening: Me And My Shadows

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Natkin/Getty Images Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Ever hear a song that you know you've heard performed by another artist and wonder: Who did it first? Well, we are tackling that question in an ongoing series, "Me and My Shadows," where we pair original songs with covers that might just blow your musical mind.

Some covers bring together artists from completely different sonic worlds, like The English Beat's ska take on Smokey Robinson and The Miracles' Motown classic "Tears of a Clown." Other covers make you hear a song you've heard many times before in a totally new way — see Aurora's take on David Bowie's "Life on Mars."

It's a Spotify playlist of fresh takes on songs you know, paired with the originals you love. Take cover and follow the playlist as we'll continue to add songs over time as we revisit the series on the show!