10 Albums That Made 2017 Brighter

Kamasi Washington, 'Harmony Of Difference'

With the use of precisely zero lyrics, composer and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington offers an instruction manual for humanity — one that, in some circles, could even be heard as radical. Harmony Of Difference unlocks a utopian universe where counterpoint is the basis of beauty — where every sound citizen contributes a different flavor to the exalted whole and there is space for every voice to be celebrated in its time. Throughout Harmony Of Difference, musical motifs recur in a way that rewards learning from the past, and carrying it forward with grace to build a more beautiful present. On "Desire," the inquisitive bass and playfully demure keys offer an invitation to pleasure rather than its assumption. "Humility" isn't sheepish or low, but a brave and joyful cause for brass-laden celebration. "Knowledge" seeks to discover rather than to demonstrate, as percussion pulses forward with patience and openness. "Perspective" is thick and funky or floaty and shimmering or fast or slow depending on which side of the prism you're listening from. "Integrity" is joyful and easy. "Truth," the final opus, is the only song to feature the human voice. With only a few notes sung at a time, the choral melodies are the least complex parts of the album.

Truth is simple. Truth belongs to all. To tour Washington's world only takes 31 minutes. It is not a big ask. Neither is hearing harmony in difference, if you just listen.