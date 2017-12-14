Accessibility links

Emily Haines On World Cafe

Metric's lead singer drops the wailing guitars and radical synths for a solo performance behind the piano.
Emily Haines On World Cafe

Set List

  • "Legend Of The Wild Horse"
  • "Nihilist Abyss"

In this session, we slip into the world of Emily Haines and The Soft Skeleton. Haines is the lead singer of the electro-tinged rock and roll band Metric, but in her solo work you won't find any wailing guitars or radical synths — the spotlight shines right on her voice and the work of art that is her songwriting.

Hear Emily Haines, solo on the piano, in the player above.

