Emily Haines On World Cafe
Justin Broadbent/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "Legend Of The Wild Horse"
- "Nihilist Abyss"
In this session, we slip into the world of Emily Haines and The Soft Skeleton. Haines is the lead singer of the electro-tinged rock and roll band Metric, but in her solo work you won't find any wailing guitars or radical synths — the spotlight shines right on her voice and the work of art that is her songwriting.
