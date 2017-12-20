World Cafe Remembers The Musicians We Lost In 2017

When Gregg Allman visited the Cafe for the last time in 2011 to perform and to talk about his album Low Country Blues, he had recently undergone an extremely painful liver transplant. He spoke to David Dye about how music got him through: "There's nothing like a feeling of having a real good record in the can, I mean I think that would be better than if you won the lottery. This was much better — this was a piece of my heart." Allman channeled pieces of his heart through music since the late '60s, when he and his brother Duane co-founded the legendary Southern-rock group, the Allman Brothers Band. Together they fused the sounds of country, blues and gospel with incendiary soul and the spirit of jazz, and they laid the inspiration and groundwork for generations of music. Gregg Allman's growl goes down in history as one of the most soulful, and in a guitar-heavy band, one can't imagine anyone holding it down on a Hammond B-3 quite like Allman did.

Here is Allman's last appearance on World Cafe in 2011, when he performed songs from his seventh solo studio album, Low Country Blues.