Turning The Tables Listening Party: Forever 27 Club

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evening Standard/Getty Images Evening Standard/Getty Images

Playlist Janis Joplin - "Cry Baby"

Janis Joplin - "Half Moon"

Janis Joplin - "Move Over"

Amy Winehouse - "Wake Up Alone"

Amy Winehouse - "Rehab"

Amy Winehouse - "You Know I'm No Good"

Amy Winehouse - "Back To Black"

In July, NPR published Turning The Tables, it's list of the 150 Greatest Albums By Women during the "classic album" era. Our occasional listening parties bring together voters to discuss some of their favorites from the list.

Today, we are considering classic albums by two singers who both died too young, but still had time enough to embody the freedom and heartache of their respective generations.



In this episode, Ann Powers, who spearheaded Turning The Tables, is joined by two of its contributors, Gwen Thompkins, host of WWNO's Music Inside Out, and writer, DJ and frequent NPR contributor Alison Fensterstock to discuss Janis Joplin's 1971 album Pearl, and Amy Winehouse's 2006 album Back To Black.



Hear our discussion in the player above.