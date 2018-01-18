Sense Of Place, South Africa: Sannie Fox
Set List
- "Freedom"
- "Big Bad Machine"
- "Colder 'Til The End"
- "One Man"
Fifteen hours southwest of the bustling metropolis of Johannesburg is the beautiful city of Cape Town. A picturesque spot along the coast, mountains rise out of the sea and winding roads snake along the ocean, connecting a downtown filled with high rises to smaller bayside villages. People here have a reputation for being more relaxed, and moving at a slower pace.
Over the last five years, a psychedelic and garage rock scene has sprung up here that has gained attention across the country.
Sannie Fox is a part of that movement. Before releasing her solo debut, Serpent Machine in 2015, she was part of the three-piece band Machineri. Bringing together her Afrikaans, Portuguese and Welsh heritage, all combined into the unique perspective of someone who moved to South Africa as a child.
Fox is working on a new album, and you'll hear some of the unreleased material in this session at Milestones Studios in Cape Town.
Hear it all in the player above.