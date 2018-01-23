Accessibility links

Cozy Winter Songs: It's An All-Winter All-Skate : World Cafe A playlist of icy jams by Fleet Foxes, Tori Amos, Bon Iver and more.
Hear "Blue Motel Room" from Joni Mitchell's Hejira in the World Cafe winter playlist. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Hear "Blue Motel Room" from Joni Mitchell's Hejira in the World Cafe winter playlist.

Depending on where you're spending the winter, maybe you've already trudged to work through the bomb cyclone or taken an entire season to walk to your car on account of freezing rain and slippery ground. Maybe you're like, "Meh, winter. I live somewhere warm."

Whatever the forecast where you are, it's winter on the World Cafe! Check out this playlist for music by Fleet Foxes, Tori Amos, Joni Mitchell, Bon Iver and more.

As Vampire Weekend sings, "Winter's cold is too much to handle / Pincher crabs that pinch at your sandals." I don't know what that means, but it's a jam and it's in our wintry playlist.

Cozy Winter Songs Playlist:

