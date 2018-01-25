Sense Of Place, South Africa: Native Young

VuHaus

Set List "Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae?"

"Crystal Lion"

"Erase"

Native Young began as a bedroom project for Cape Town-based musician Yannick Meyer. But after hours of recording, the white South African realized that to truly make the songs what he wanted them to be, he would need some help. Meeting the traditional Xhosa Marimba player Mark Sikele launched him into further collaborations and the resulting album Kings won a South African Music Award in 2017 for Best Alternative Album.

Meyer, who was born after the end of apartheid, didn't realize all he would learn so much from the musicians he collaborated with from Cape Town's townships. We talk about that with both him and Sikele after a live performance from Native Young.