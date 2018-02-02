Battle Of The Super Bowl Playlists: Philly Over Everybody

Last Sunday, Philadelphia's own The War on Drugs won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. We consider that a sign. Sure as the National Chicken Council's prediction Americans will consume 1.35 billion chicken wings this weekend, the birds (aka Philadelphia Eagles) are going to take the bowl.

On any regular day at World Cafe, we take an open-minded, unbiased and borderless approach to bringing the best music to your ears. But we make this show at WXPN in Philly, home of the Eagles. So from the City of Brotherly Love, Sisterly Affection and Crisco-greased poles, we present our Superior Super Bowl Playlist: Philly Over Everybody. Labelle. Hall & Oates. Boyz II Men. Todd Rundgren. The Roots. Kurt Vile. DJ Jazzy Jeff! It's over 10.5 hours of local musical pride, guaranteed to make the most die-hard Patriots fan Eagles-green with envy. This playlist is best enjoyed for pre-game snacking, drowning out anything the Mayor of Minneapolis has to say about our fans, scoring any number of the Eagles' epic celebration dances mid-game or post-victory blaring at absolutely obnoxious, reputation-affirming volume.

We hear WBUR has their own Boston-centric playlist up today, too. We're not even going to include a hyperlink here. You can google it if you really want evidence of Philly's undisputable sonic dominance by comparison. I mean, come on, what amazing bands are even from Boston other than Boston?*

FLY EAGLES FLY!

Stream World Cafe's Philly Over Everyone Playlist

*See you on Monday when, no matter what happens Sunday, we at World Cafe will cease our chirping and resume our all-encompassing unbiased approach to musical discovery. And Amelia Meath, of Sylvan Esso and of the Boston area, please, please forgive me.