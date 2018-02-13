69 Love Songs From World Cafe

You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs? Not a chance. For Valentine's Day this year, we've modeled our love songs playlist after The Magnetic Fields' classic 69 Love Songs, a collection of, well, 69 songs about love songs written by Stephin Merritt. Our list includes real sappy love songs, songs about heartbreak, songs about breaking up, songs about getting back together again and songs about the full range of human emotion that can so often be as complicated as can be simple.

We've included a song from Mr. Merritt's opus ("The Book of Love"), classic duets by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, a handful of jazzy love songs by Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, some punk rock, hair metal and AM radio gold classics. And let's not forget one of our favorite love songs by The Posies, "I May Hate You Sometimes."

Happy Valentine's Day from World Cafe. And remember, if you can't be with the one you love for the day, love the one you're with.

