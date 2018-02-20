Accessibility links

Mt. Joy In 5 (Philly) Songs : World Cafe Band member Matt Quinn shares five songs that offer a view into Mt. Joy's musical inspirations.
Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn leads the band inside the World Cafe Studio. WXPN hide caption

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn leads the band inside the World Cafe Studio.

The members of Mt. Joy are massive music fans. The NPR Slingshot band cites The Allman Brothers' quintessential 1971 live album, At Fillmore East, as one of their favorite all-time records. They count Paul Simon, Grateful Dead, My Morning Jacket, Talking Heads and Kanye West as some of their favorite bands.

Though they are now based in Los Angeles, lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Quinn and guitarist and singer Sam Cooper were born and raised outside of Philadelphia. About to release its self-titled debut album on March 2, we asked Mt. Joy to share five songs that offer a view into its musical inspirations. From rock to hip-hop, five songs (ok, six), from Matt Quinn.

Cover for A Deeper Understanding

The War on Drugs, 'Pain'

  • from A Deeper Understanding

My favorite song of the year so far. There's Bruce Springsteen in a very updated, original way in this record. I think a lot of that just speaks to the level of songwriting and arranging they've reached. It doesn't feel like a reach at all to compare it to some of the great songs of all time.

Cover for Shame Shame [Deluxe Edition]

Dr. Dog, 'Shadow People'

  • from Shame Shame [Deluxe Edition]

Growing up in the Philly area and wanting to play music I really looked up to Dr. Dog (still do!) Could have picked any of their tunes, but this one is really nostalgic of high school, disappearing into this song, often.

Cover for Things Fall Apart

The Roots, 'You Got Me ft. Erykah Badu'

  • from Things Fall Apart

The Roots deserve everything they've achieved. I struggled between choosing this song and seed, which was an anthem growing up. Just always loved this groove, featuring Erykah Badu.

Cover for A Flourish And A Spoil

The Districts, '4th and Roebling'

  • from A Flourish And A Spoil

I'm a big fan of these guys. As so many Philly folks know, the live show is pretty magical. Specifically this one, "4th and Roebling," live is something that sticks with you.

Cover for Dreams and Nightmares

Meek Mill, 'Dreams and Nightmares'

  • from Dreams and Nightmares

It's become an important song for the city in a beautiful way. Meek being in jail is a massive injustice. His situation is a glaring example of how broken the criminal justice system is in this country. Proud of the Eagles for a million reasons, but this is one of them. Free Meek.

Cover for Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen, 'Thunder Road'

  • from

Can we claim Bruce???? If so this might be my all-time favorite tune. Also my first concert ever.

