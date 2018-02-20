Mt. Joy In 5 (Philly) Songs

Enlarge this image toggle caption WXPN WXPN

The members of Mt. Joy are massive music fans. The NPR Slingshot band cites The Allman Brothers' quintessential 1971 live album, At Fillmore East, as one of their favorite all-time records. They count Paul Simon, Grateful Dead, My Morning Jacket, Talking Heads and Kanye West as some of their favorite bands.

Though they are now based in Los Angeles, lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Quinn and guitarist and singer Sam Cooper were born and raised outside of Philadelphia. About to release its self-titled debut album on March 2, we asked Mt. Joy to share five songs that offer a view into its musical inspirations. From rock to hip-hop, five songs (ok, six), from Matt Quinn.