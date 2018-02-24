Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Dream Wife, 'Somebody'

from Dream Wife

The idea for Dream Wife germinated when three friends created a fake girl band, complete with original songs and an accompanying mockumentary, as a performance art school project. The songs turned out great and the London-based trio — one Icelander and two Brits — had so much fun, they decided to keep it going as a real band. Their resulting eponymous debut is an infectious collection of indie-punk songs. The incredibly catchy album standout, "Somebody," was originally released as a single last year on International Women's Day. The band describes it as a ballad for women.

"The song explores the experience of living in a female body within our society. It's a conversation on the reclamation of bodies by the women who occupy them in a tender, yet direct and empowering way," says the band of the track.

The song is bold, confident and makes me want to hear more from this talented young band.— Cheryl Waters, KEXP

