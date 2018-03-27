Accessibility links

Jessica Lea Mayfield Shares Her Survival Story On 'Sorry Is Gone' : World Cafe Mayfield shares her powerful story of surviving domestic violence in a very loud and distorted way on her latest album Sorry Is Gone.
Jessica Lea Mayfield On World Cafe

Set List

  • "Wish You Could See Me Now"
  • "Sorry Is Gone"
  • "Meadow"
  • "Offa My Hands"

Jessica Lea Mayfield has a story to tell and definitely wants you to hear it. Her most recent album, Sorry Is Gone, is a deeply personal record. It's also very loud and distorted. Mayfield continues to trade the Dan Auerbach-produced wistful Americana of her 2008 debut for the sound she embraced on 2014's Make My Head Sing. This time around, it was producer John Agnello who helped her achieve the fuzzed grunge.

Lyrically, the record moves in a different direction than her previous releases. The themes on this album involve Mayfield's experience as a domestic violence survivor at the hands of her ex-husband. Part of this interview touches on those themes. It's a powerful story she wanted to share for important reasons. But first, we start with a live performance of "Wish You Could See Me Now." That and more in the player above.

Episode Playlist

