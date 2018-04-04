Brett Dennen On World Cafe

VuHaus

Set List "Already Gone"

"Good Vibration"

"Jenny And Jill"

It's hard not to smile watching Brett Dennen do his thing. He bounces around the stage, all six-foot-five of him, red hair flopping about, playing songs as if he's entertaining outdoors in the sunshine of summer camp like he used to do in his very formative past career as a camp counselor.

Brett has stopped by the World Cafe a bunch of times since his debut in 2005, to share his California folk sensibilities and nature-loving attitude. This time, he's here with an EP called Let's... – the first of two projects Brett will release this year. Let's... was produced by Dan Wilson who also co-wrote most of the songs on the EP. You may know Dan as the frontman of Semisonic who sang "Closing Time." He's also co-written with Adele, The Dixie Chicks, Taylor Swift and more.

Brett performed in front of a live audience – and don't worry, we checked their pockets on the way in to make sure they weren't sneaking in anything but good vibes. Hear it in the player above.