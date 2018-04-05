Haley Heynderickx Debuts 'Simple Song' During Folkadelphia Session

Portland singer-songwriter and NPR Slingshot artist Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, in March. It's a collection of intimate, beguiling, and introspective songs, acoustic by nature, "folkie" by definition.

In February, Haley recorded a session for WXPN's Folkadelphia in our World Cafe Studios. During the session, she performed three songs, including a new track, "Simple Song," and a cover of "Rex's Blues" originally done by Townes Van Zandt. Watch videos from the session and check out audio of the session below.

<a href="http://folkadelphia.bandcamp.com/album/haley-heynderickx-folkadelphia-session-2-11-18">Haley Heynderickx Folkadelphia Session 2/11/18 by Haley Heynderickx</a>