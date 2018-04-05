Accessibility links

Haley Heynderickx Debuts A Beguiling 'Simple Song' : World Cafe Watch the Portland singer-songwriter perform a new song inside WXPN's World Cafe studios in Philadelphia.
Portland singer-songwriter and NPR Slingshot artist Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, in March. It's a collection of intimate, beguiling, and introspective songs, acoustic by nature, "folkie" by definition.

In February, Haley recorded a session for WXPN's Folkadelphia in our World Cafe Studios. During the session, she performed three songs, including a new track, "Simple Song," and a cover of "Rex's Blues" originally done by Townes Van Zandt. Watch videos from the session and check out audio of the session below.

