Kyle Craft On World Cafe

VuHaus

Set List "Heartbreak Junky"

"The Rager"

"Exile Rag"

There's few people who enjoy telling a story as much as Kyle Craft, and boy, does he have plenty of inventory to keep you engaged. There was that one time he was stranded while working on an illegal pot farm. Then there was the moment he contemplated a different career path other than music — working in herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles, because he was really good at catching and identifying snakes as a kid. There's also the story about his good female friend who breaks men's hearts for fun. He tells tales about some of those things on his latest album, Full Circle Nightmare, the follow-up to his 2016 debut, Dolls of Highlands.

The new record tells of barfly stories about women and men, and while you might think Craft is out to criticize past lovers, he says that idea misses the real feelings behind his songs. But first, we start with a live performance of "Heartbreak Junky." Hear it all in the player above.