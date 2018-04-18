Accessibility links

Superorganism On World Cafe : World Cafe The eight-piece group deliver fantastic gems of indie pop that are never too clever for their own good.
Superorganism inside the World Cafe Performance Studio Galea McGregor/WXPN hide caption

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Superorganism inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List

  • "Something For Your M.I.N.D."
  • "Everybody Wants To Be Famous"
  • "Night Time"

One does not simply "start a band" in your garage or basement in the 21st century. Our buzzed-about guest today, Superorganism, prove that point, stretching the notion of a craigslist connection to completely new heights.

The eight-piece group formed out of the New Zealand band The Eversons, a few of their friends, and a Japanese high school student attending boarding school in Maine. That 18-year-old lead singer is named Orono, and she found The Eversons on YouTube, of course. Conversations were started, a concert in Japan was attended, and now they all share a house together in London.

If this sounds confusing, that's part of the design. The members of Superorganism delight in misdirection, and you'll hear that in our playful conversation. This would all just be novel if the songs weren't great, but they are. They're fantastic gems of indie pop that are never too clever for their own good. To prove it, listen to the complete session in the audio player.

