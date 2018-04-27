Superchunk On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Galea McGregor/WXPN Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List "Reagan Youth"

"Erasure"

After the 2016 election, how did you feel? What did you want to do? Mac McCaughan asked himself these questions, and pounded out the lyrics to 11 new Superchunk songs in a matter of months. The result? The band's most focused and aggressive albums in years, entitled What a Time to Be Alive. Of course, "what a time to be alive" is said with tongue firmly planted in cheek, but while the songs have biting humor, this is a straightforward and in-your-face record.

"I mean making the music is the easy part, but if you want to make music and actually somehow live off of that, that is the really hard part," McCaughan says.

The influential indie outfit from Chapel Hill, N.C. was founded in 1989 by Laura Ballance and Mac McCaughan, the duo who also started Merge Records. The group included Jim Wilbur and Jon Wurster. While the studio line-up has remained intact, in 2013 Ballance stepped away from touring responsibilities, and Jason Narducy picks up bass duties, as you'll hear today.

Before we get to a live performance and interview with Mac, you'll hear a little bit of the studio version of their new song "Break The Glass." Listen in the player.