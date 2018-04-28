Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

The Pandoras, 'It's Getting Harder all the Time'

from Hey! It's The Pandoras

When I heard Kim Shattuck's distinctive, raspy and bubblegum-melodic voice, I assumed this was an unreleased song from her longtime band, The Muffs. As it turns out, Shattuck is now lead vocalist in her former band, The Pandoras. After more than 25 years, the garage band recently reformed with a 7-song EP on Burger Records. This song, "It's Getting Harder All the Time," is an infectious gem originally by The Mindbenders for the 1967 film To Sir, With Love. The keyboards, oohs and ahs and cymbal crashes all push it over the top. Aside from "It's Getting Harder all the Time" and We the People's "You Burn Me Up and Down," the other songs were actually penned by The Pandoras' late singer Paula Pierce, who died after suffering an aneurysm in 1991. The songs "Stop Pretending," "Just a Picture" and "See If You Can" are also vibrant and inspired garage pop at its catchiest. — Nick Acquisto, KDHX

